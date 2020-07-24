NDDC: Drama, intrigues as Reps probe alleged sleaze

The House of Representatives has been the cynosure of eyes as the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) gets underway in the lower chamber. PHILIP NYAM relives the proceedings

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has of late been in the news for the wrong reasons. However, this did not start today as the commission has since its inception in 2004 being shrouded in allegations misappropriation, malfeasance and high level corruption.

Most of the managements at the interventionist agency have either been sacked or compelled to vacate office ignominiously. Between last year and now, two management committees have piloted the affairs of the agency. Early this year, Ms. Joy Nunieh was relieved of her appointment as the acting managing director of the NDDC following several allegations leveled against her.

Consequently, Prof. Kemebrandi Pondei was brought in as her replacement. Unfortunately, the Pondei led management has within a few months been accused of turning the agency into a cesspool of corruption with reckless mismanagement of funds without any meaningful projects on ground.

The probe begins

Last week, the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chaired by Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC, Ondo) began investigation into allegations of corruption leveled against the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC led by Pondie, over alleged frivolous expenditure of N81.5 billion. But at the opening of the investigation, Pondei and his team walked out on the committee and declined to testify, demanding that the committee’s chairman, Hon. Tunji- Ojo must recuse himself from the probe. Pondei said:

”We are not comfortable with the chairman of this committee presiding over a matter in which he’s an accused party. The NDDC has overtime accused Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of dif-ferent crimes against the NDDC. He’s an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot sit in his own case.

“We have no issue appearing, we have appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee. As long as he’s the chairman of this committee, the NDDC will not make any presentation here. There’s no point of order here, we are just stating our stand.”

Warrant of arrest

Following the actions of Prof. Pondei, the committee issued a warrant of arrest on the team and consequently passed a vote of confidence on the chairman, Hon. Tunji-ojo. Moving the motion to issue the warrant of arrest on the NDDC IMC, House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, commended the committee members for the maturity exhibited in the face of provocations by the NDDC managing director. He said: ”I want to refer this committee as well as the invited guests to section 60 which says that, the Senate or the House of Representatives shall have powers to regulate its own procedure. It is within the parameters of the law that the House regulates its activities, this is a committee affair and not a personalised affair.

“I want to move that this committee invokes the provisions of section 89 of the Constitution and invoke our powers on warrant of arrest to compel the agency to come and answer how they have administered the money appropriated to them.”

The minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio who was billed to appear before the committee failed to honour the invitation just as Dr. Joy Nunieh, the immediate past managing director. Akpabio had cited his attendance of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as reason for his absence at the start of the hearing on Wednesday. In the case of Nunieh, her encounter with police who barricaded her residence in Port Harcourt in the early hours of Thursday before she was rescued by the Rivers State governor may have been responsible.

The withdrawal

In order to get the investigation back on track, and in deference to the demand by the IMC, chairman of the House NDDC, Tunji-Ojo announced his withdrawal from the probe immediately the committee reconvened on Monday. The lawmaker said although he was not guilty of the allegations against him, he decided to step down from his position in the interest of fair hearing. His withdrawal therefore created room for the deputy chairman, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, to step in as leader of the investigating panel.

The drama

The investigation would soon be hit by a mild drama, when Prof. Pondei collapsed while fielding questions from the probe committee. The NDDC acting managing director had finished making his presentation in defence of allegations of misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the IMC and was responding to questions from members of the panel, when he suddenly fainted and was rushed out of the National Assembly complex for medical attention.

Before he collapsed, Prof. Pondei disclosed that a total sum of N81.5 billion was spent by the two Interim Management Committees (IMC) between October 2019 and May 31, this year. According to him, the expenditure was made in compliance with the 2019 Appropriation Act. On how much was generated by the current IMC, Pondei disclosed that the sum of N72 billion was realised between February and June, 2020, adding that only N1.32 billion was expended on COVID-19 palliatives and not N1.5 billion as alleged.

He also confirmed that out of the N2.5 billion approved for the IMC by Federal government, N1.5 billion was approved for the NDDC management out of which the sum of N350 million was approved for forensic auditors, N536 million paid to Safe Life Campaign and another N600 million to a media consultancy firm to locate abandoned projects across the NDDC states.

He added that the documents obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) also reflected same amount contrary to the “malicious” allegations leveled against the commission by the House.” He further explained that the sum of N34 billion was remitted by the Federal Government to the NDDC coffers. According to him, out of the N81.5 billion, the sum of N38.6 billion was expended on capital projects out of which N33.5 billion outstanding was paid to contractors.

In addition, the sum of N20.5 billion was spent on recurrent expenditure, including three years outstanding duty tour allowance, hotel bills including N30 million owed Transcorp Hilton Hotel, N26 million outstanding electricity bill, N500,000 scholarship award to each of the beneficiaries who have been deprived for some years. While responding to allegations on the scholarship awarded to himself and Dr. Cairo Ojuogbo, Pondei explained the fund was earmarked as estacode to enable them travel to the universities where the students are studying overseas.

In response to the managing director’s submission, the committee alleged that such actions were tantamount to extra-budgetary expenditure and in contravention of extant financial laws. In his intervention, chairman,House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, observed that sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution provides that no money can be spent by any agency of government except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

It was when the committee informed Pondei that the implementation of the 2019 Appropriation Act was in breach of the extant financial laws that he collapse while on his seat. As a result, the committee suspended proceedings for about an hour before continuing.

Akpabio’s defence

Upon return from the break occasioned by Pondei’s collapse, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, testified before the panel and refuted allegations by a former managing director of the agency, Ms. Nunei that he approved from its coffers N10 billion for her to share to its contractors. Akpabio also said that the forensic audit of the agency ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 is ongoing as against the backstab by the past managing director that that the audit is yet to start. He said that the forensic audit had taken off smoothly and added that nobody would have expected that the account of the agency would not be audited after 19 years of its existence.

He further said that the N2.5 billion for the forensic audit exercise was included in the 2019 budget of the agency. According to him, the president had heard so much negative reports about the NDDC and decided in October 2019 to institute a forensic audit in its activities. On the allegation that the agency had been awarding contracts without undergoing through the procurement process and signing of necessary documents, he said that the agency only awarded three contracts after he assumed office as minister. Akpabio consequently alleged that most of the contracts in the commission were given to members of the National Assembly. “We all know that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the National Assembly,” Akpabio said.

The minister was however not allowed to expatriate on his allegations as the chairman of the panel, Hon. Ereyitomi, stopped him from going forward. But when probed further by a member of the committee, Akpabio responded: “I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts at the NDDC are given to National Assembly members.” The minister revealed that all the contracting processes, both the technical and financial bidding processes were conducted before the contracts were awarded.

The committee had alleged that the minister had usurped the powers of the past managing director, asking to what extent he had influenced or exercised such powers in the agency. A member of the probe panel, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, while probing the allegations had stated that the minister had done the jobs that ought to have been done by the interventionist agency. Akpabio told the committee that before President Buhari came on board, the NDDC had over 300 bank accounts, but it was the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) that stopped it.

He said before he resumed as minister, the NDDC had no official vehicles. According to him, the agency had been renting official vehicles at the rate of N200,000 per day. But when he came in, he stopped the practice and decided to buy official vehicles instead for the NDDC.

Vindication of Tunji-Ojo

Although Akpabio had alleged that most of the contracts were executed by lawmakers, he cleared committee’s chairman, Tunji-Ojo of complicity in the alleged contract bazaar at the agency. While responding to the allegations bordering on the N10.9 billion contract said to have been awarded to the lawmaker, the minister said he was not awarded any contract but instead the state. According to Akpabio, “contracts are split below the threshold of the minister’s approval. For instance, if a contract given to a chairman’s place for road construction and it came under 950, 950, 950 but the total is 10.9 billion. The contract is not for the chairman, but the contract is for the state or the constituency.”

Speaker’s intervention

The drama that played out drew the attention of Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who made an appearance at the investigation and apologised over the condition of the hall where the exercise took place. The speaker said the collapsed Prof. Pondei may not appear before the committee again.

“There would be no need for the managing director of the NDDC to appear anymore since he has submitted a written response,” he said. Gbajabiamila however reiterated that the investigation was about fact finding and insisted that facts must come out for the good of the Niger Delta people and the nation generally. The speaker wished Pondei speedy recovery and empathised with his family and the NDDC family.

Ultimatum to Akpabio

Apparently miffed by Akpabio’s claim that members of the National Assembly are the biggest beneficiaries of NDDC contracts, Gabjabiamila, in twist, gave the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs 48 hours to publish the names of lawmakers awarded contracts by the commission.

He also challenged him to publish the contract details. Should the minister fail to publish the names, the speaker said the entire House will ensure he does so. Gbajabiamila was reacting to a point of order brought under matters of breach of his privileges by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. Elumelu had urged the House to invite Akpabio to mention those who got contracts from the NDDC. Reacting to the minority leader’s point of order, the speaker said it was unfortunate that journalists helped Akpabio in amplifying “what we all know is untrue.”

His words: “I’ve never once collected contracts from the NDDC and I know I can speak for many other members. I hereby call on the minister to within 24-48 hours to publish the names, contracts, date and unveil the companies of the 60 per cent projects that were given to the National Assembly.” He said failure to do so would leave the House with no other option than to bring the full wrath of the law. “The minister owes it to himself, committee, Niger Delta and the people of Nigeria to publish details of those who have been given contracts,” the speaker said. Despite the accusations and counter-accusations, Nigerians patiently await to see the outcome of the investigation.

