NDDC: Ex-Niger Delta militants back Buhari’s nominee, Ogunmola

Some ex-Niger/Delta Militants from seven Niger/Delta States under the aegis of Niger/Delta Development Front (NDDF), yesterday, declared their support for the nomination of Mr. Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State as Executive Director, Projects at the Niger/Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-agitators, in a statement signed by their National Coordinator, National Secretary, and National Publicity Secretary, Ovie Bobarakuie, Chief Kingsley Ebiowou, and Dr. Solomon Orighomisan respectively also drew the attention of the Senate to its precedence as a body in confirming Ogunmola’s appointment, while also urging the NASS to see the opposition against his confirmation from Ondo State, as nothing but “bad politics”.

The statement reads: “We at the Niger/Delta Development Front (NDDF), a group of over 400 ex-Niger/ Delta Agitators from Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Rivers, Edo, Abia, and the Imo States respectively, are constrained to react to the ill-advised rejection of Mr. Charles Ogunmola, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee.

“This is for the position of Executive Director (Projects) on the board of NDDC by the three senators from Ondo State and legless threat by some faceless Politicians masquerading as ex-militants to disrupt the peace in the state should the senate confirm him.”

They reiterated the stand of other interest groups from the state, like the Ilaje National Alliance Movement (INAMO), among others, who had earlier stated their support for Ogunmola’s nomination, saying the NDDC law provides for an indigene of the state for the post, irrespective of whether oil is found in their local government territories

