NDDC: Falana hails Wike for saving Nunieh from police

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has hailed the action of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in preventing the police from arresting a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joy Nunieh.

 

The silk said the action of the governor has prevented the police from further infringing on Nunieh’s fundamental rights to personal liberty, dignity and privacy of her home as guaranteed by Sections 34, 35 and 37 of the Constitution.

 

In a statement titled: “Kudos to Governor Wike”, Falana faulted the foiled arrest saying it was aimed at preventing Nunieh from testifying before the House Committee probing the criminal diversion of the huge public fund allocated to the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC).

 

He added that since the Rivers State Police Command had dissociated itself from the unlawful invasion of Ms Nunieh’s home, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, should investigate the circumstances surrounding the deployment of the team of police personnel involved in ‘such reckless abuse of power’.

 

“While governor deserves kudos for his timely intervention, we advise the principalities, who feel offended by Ms Nunieh’s disclosures to sue for libel in a civil court.

 

Apart from awaiting the report of the investigation committee, President Buhari should dissolve the illegally constituted Interim Management Committee of the NDDC which has since become a cesspool of grand corruption.

 

“The allegations and counter-allegations made by the parties involved in the mismanagement of the NDDC have exposed the country to underserved ridicule

