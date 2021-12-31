News Top Stories

NDDC Forensic Audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen funds

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the concluded forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was being reviewed, with a view to recovering every kobo that is recoverable. He added that those found culpable in the audit would be made to face the law.

 

Speaking at the virtual commissioning of the NDDC Prototype Hostel at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, the President said it was regrettable that the special development fund of the entire region was squandered by a few for more than 20 years, leaving many in penury.

 

“The Niger Delta Development Commission needs to demonstrate that it can achieve the objectives it was conceived for and make its impact felt all over the Niger Delta Region.

 

The lives of the people of the Niger Delta could be so much better, if the funding received by this commission since its inception, in billions of naira over the last 20 years, have been judiciously deployed in service of the people.

 

“The serial abuse, lack of delivery and what had become an entrenched institutional decay, was the reason why I called for the forensic audit.

 

“Therefore, going forward we shall ensure every recoverable kobo is recovered for use in service of the people of this region and those found culpable shall face the law,” he said. He directed that all abandoned projects that directly impact the livelihood of the people should be revived and completed.

 

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio in his remarks, said the completion of the NDDC headquarters complex and other projects clearly showed the President’s commitment to improving the livelihood of people in the Niger Delta.

 

The Sole Administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, thanked the President for always honouring the institution by commissioning three projects in a year.

 

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo and the Student Union also appreciated the President for the intervention, with presentation of awards

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
