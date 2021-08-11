News

NDDC: Forensic audit report ready, says Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has formally declared that the final report of the forensic audit into the administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since its inauguration has been submitted.

Akpabio made the disclosure while receiving in audience members of the NDDC Forensic Audit Security Committee in his office, led by Admiral Bamidele Oluwagbamila.

 

Speaking shortly after receiving the report, the minister thanked members of the committee for their commitment to the success of the exercise, saying: “I am delighted to receive your report on this exercise, which started in 2020 and ended in July 2021.

Though, I have not looked at the nitty-gritty of the report, but from my observation in your speech, I want to thank you for taking this national assignment seriously.”

This assignment, he stated; “was not from us, even though the Ministry supervised it.

This assignment was from the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari. I want to, on his behalf, thank the security committee.”

 

The former Senate Minority Leader noted that; “From what you have said, it is very clear that you were not only committed to your work, but you also carried out your assignment with professionalism.

