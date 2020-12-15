NDDC: Group calls for support for Okon-Akwa’s Interim Administration

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) has appealed to the youths and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to sheath their swords and rally round Effiong Okon-Akwa, the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Clifford Wilson, President of the group in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa appealed to all the stakeholders in the region to allow the Interim Administrator deliver on the core mandate of the Commission without distractions.

The statement reads in part: “Currently the Commission is facing a lot of challenges ranging from finances and legal battles and only some who is trained in such fields can salvage the situation. And as such we must ensure our people succeed in their given appointments. We should desist from casting aspersions and condemnations at any given time owing to selfish interests.

“Okon-Akwa is a proven character who has his work cut out as his pedigree spoke for him while working with the former Managing Director, Dan Abia who facilitated a training and empowerment programme which empowered hundreds of youths of Niger Delta.

“Even as soon as he assumed office, we have it on good authority that he has commenced the payment of outstanding debts of some little contracts owed by the Commission which the Interim Management Committee led by Kemebradikumo Pondei had failed to do.”

The LPCDI, which made up of Phase One ex-militant leaders, expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari over Okon-Akwa appointment and pledged their total support for his administration.

Effiong Okon Akwa, until his appointment, was the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

