NDDC: Group lauds Senate’s position on probe

The Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice, a foremost civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, has noted with satisfaction the patriotic and committed service by the Senate to re-position the NDDC. In a statement made available to journalists over the weekend, it noted that following a wide range of petitions and allegations of financial restlessness, impunity, abuse of office and highhandedness against the Interim Management Committee of NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the Senate rose to the occasion and constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter in line with the oversight responsibility of the Senate. According to the statement signed by the group’s National Co-ordinator, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, after a thorough investigation into the matter including public hearing, the committee submitted its report to the Senate last Thursday with far reaching recommendations to reposition NDDC for effective service delivery to the people.

“We strongly commend the Senate for living up to the expectations and demonstrate the resolve of the National Assembly to properly address issues affecting Nigerians and humanity. We deeply express our appreciation to the Senate for this wonderful performance. We therefore call on all patriotic and well-meaning people of this country to rise in defence of the National Assembly as a democratic institution. “We equally call on Mr President to as a matter of urgent public importance implement the recommendations by the Senate including immediate inauguration of the NDDC Governing Board duly screened and confirmed by the Senate.

“It is our hope that Mr President as a man of integrity and goodwill will yield to the yearnings and aspiration of the people for a prosperous and a better Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general. We appeal to the Niger Delta people to support & cooperate with Mr President in his avowed commitment to progress and development of the region.

Like this: Like Loading...