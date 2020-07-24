NDDC: Group seeks transparent probe

Following revelations on corrupt activities at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International Nigeria has called for proper and transparent investigation.

The CSO, which claimed to be following the probe with keen interest, lamented the sad events that are unfolding following the forensic audit processes. While commending the efforts of all teams working on the audit, especially the House of Representatives in response to the President’s Order for the speedy and effective coordination amongst security and investigative agencies along with the national assembly into the NDDC operations between 2000-2019, it, however, expressed sadness over the allegations and counter allegations of corruption between all alleged parties According to CISLAC, “we want to use this opportunity to call on the National Assembly to wake up to their statutory and legislative responsibilities, which includes responsive and responsible oversight, effective representation and law making, as well prudent constituency accountability; and not act in a manner that is tantamount to corruption. This will lead to loss of moral superiority and confidence to question any form of irresponsibility from other government agencies and officials as “He that comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“We call on the presidency and other relevant anti-graft agencies to act accordingly to institutionalized processes and culture of accountability that affirms responsible public financial management in Nigeria. We hereby call on the National Assembly to duly and timely see to a conclusion of every allegation brought to the floor of the two chambers and not hesitate to involve the judiciary and antigraft agencies where necessary. “It is important that these allegations, which does not speak well for our country, are resolved satisfactorily, especially as the country is battling with harsh economic realities, debilitating debt profile and faced with a desperate need to mobilise resources and effectively utilise it.”

