NDDC: Group urges Lawan, Gbajabiamila to save Niger Delta

A civil society organisation, Act For Positive Transformation Initiative, has berated the leadership of the National Assembly over its failure to curb alleged ongoing looting of public funds by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The group, in separate letters addressed to both the Senate President and the House of Representatives Speaker on Monday, called on the legislature to as a matter of urgent public importance take necessary steps toward saving the Niger Delta region from going into developmental oblivion, occassioned by alleged unmitigated looting of funds meant to develop it.

 

The letters dated September 28, which were signed by the Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Planning, Mr. Kolawole Johnson, was titled: ‘Save The Niger Delta Region Now’.

 

The group noted that several billions of naira have been siphoned from the coffers of the Commission despite efforts by the National Assembly to investigate pending allegations of corruption by the IMC.

 

“Your Excellency, barely one month after the alarm was raised, new records show that over N27 billion was looted between June 29th and July 29th, 2020.

 

This fact can be confirmed ofdicially from relevant agencies of government.

 

“After the Commissions many diatribes against the institution you lead and an open walk-out on your investigative committee, Mr. Speaker, came out openly to tactically sheild the acting MD of the Commission, Prof. Pondei, from interrogation after a poorly orchestrated fainting drama. While the hearing was goin on, the management of the Commission has the effrontery to continue the looting of the peoples resources through extra-budgetary expenditures. Yet the National Assemly has looked away as though it is acting in connivance with the looters,” the letter said.

