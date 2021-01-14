Metro & Crime

NDDC: Group warns against ethnic-infused struggles, ‘pull-him-down syndrome’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Ibom Patriots, a group of professionals and eminent indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to always ensure equity and brotherliness in relating with one another.
The call was made against the backdrop of criticisms that trailed the recent appointment of Barr. Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Mohammadu Buhari.
In a press statement by Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, Chancellor of the group, and  Barr. Usenobong Akpabio, Secretary General, the group lamented that they have watched with consternation, the open display of ignominy by some groups and individuals, who patently exhibit a sense of entitlement over others in the affairs of the Commission and the region as a whole.
According to the group: “This charade manifested recently when President Muhammadu Buhari, firmed up his resolve to clean the Augean stable in NDDC by appointing Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator to oversee the affairs of the Commission until the forensic audit exercise is completed and a substantive board appointed.”
Ibom Patriots, who said the decision to appoint Effiong Akwa remains logical, further explained that he is eminently qualified as a lawyer and chartered accountant with in-depth administrative know-how.
“He is also a noble Niger Delta son from the leading oil producing state of Akwa Ibom,” it pointed out.
The group further berated the protest against the Minister of the Niger-Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio descibing it as “condemnable, irrational and lackadaisical”
The statement added: “We therefore view the reported protests by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and some other elements in the region against the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, and Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as dumbfounding and a monstrous obtrusion of equity and brotherhood in the Niger Delta Region. This overbearing superiority claims to privileges, opportunities and benefits in the affairs of the region can no longer stand.
“While applauding Mr. President on the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, we equally support his holistic drive for a forensic auditing of NDDC, for the sole intention of ensuring that the aims and objectives of the Commission as conceptualized at inception is effectively realized. Accordingly, we urge all dissenting voices to let peace reign in the region.”
They also made case for realisation of the Niger Delta master plan, the Ogoni clean-up exercise and railway line project, stressing that those are the glaring issues of concern before Nigerdeltans and not the dissipation of energy on incongruous matters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Katsina Govt: Over 40,000 households to get COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Katsina State government has embarked on a fresh phase of palliatives distribution to over 40,000 vulnerable households across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state. Donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the palliatives are meant to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katsina State Deputy Governor and Chairman of […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Customs intercepts 5,200 ammunition, bulletproof vehicle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 5,200 live ammunition, 1,215 bags of foreign rice and a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser during the Yuletide. The Controller, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, Mr. Yusuf Lawal, displayed the seized items in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday. The controller, according to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica