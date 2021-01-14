NDDC: Group warns against ethnic-infused struggles, ‘pull-him-down syndrome’

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Ibom Patriots, a group of professionals and eminent indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to always ensure equity and brotherliness in relating with one another.

The call was made against the backdrop of criticisms that trailed the recent appointment of Barr. Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Mohammadu Buhari.

In a press statement by Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, Chancellor of the group, and Barr. Usenobong Akpabio, Secretary General, the group lamented that they have watched with consternation, the open display of ignominy by some groups and individuals, who patently exhibit a sense of entitlement over others in the affairs of the Commission and the region as a whole.

According to the group: “This charade manifested recently when President Muhammadu Buhari, firmed up his resolve to clean the Augean stable in NDDC by appointing Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator to oversee the affairs of the Commission until the forensic audit exercise is completed and a substantive board appointed.”

Ibom Patriots, who said the decision to appoint Effiong Akwa remains logical, further explained that he is eminently qualified as a lawyer and chartered accountant with in-depth administrative know-how.

“He is also a noble Niger Delta son from the leading oil producing state of Akwa Ibom,” it pointed out.

The group further berated the protest against the Minister of the Niger-Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio descibing it as “condemnable, irrational and lackadaisical”

The statement added: “We therefore view the reported protests by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and some other elements in the region against the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, and Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as dumbfounding and a monstrous obtrusion of equity and brotherhood in the Niger Delta Region. This overbearing superiority claims to privileges, opportunities and benefits in the affairs of the region can no longer stand.

“While applauding Mr. President on the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, we equally support his holistic drive for a forensic auditing of NDDC, for the sole intention of ensuring that the aims and objectives of the Commission as conceptualized at inception is effectively realized. Accordingly, we urge all dissenting voices to let peace reign in the region.”

They also made case for realisation of the Niger Delta master plan, the Ogoni clean-up exercise and railway line project, stressing that those are the glaring issues of concern before Nigerdeltans and not the dissipation of energy on incongruous matters.

Like this: Like Loading...