NDDC: Guilt, shame, reasons why MD collapsed at public hearing – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by NDDC officials and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this further underscored the weight of corruption that have bedeviled the APC-led Federal Government.

 

The party stated that it was obvious that the embattled MD collapsed under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of corruption in the agency.

 

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused.

 

“It is rather curious that Prof. Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC,” PDP added.

 

The party recalled that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by walking out on the house investigative panel.

 

It disclosed that the situation in the NDDC was just a tip of the iceberg on the alleged corruption, looting spree and concealments going on in ministries, department and agencies of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.

