NDDC hands over COVID-19 testing equipment to teaching hospitals

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, machines and related medical items to three teaching hospitals and one College of Health in Rivers and Delta States for the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19. Handing over the medical equipment to representatives of the hospitals in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, said that the distribution of PCR machines across the Niger Delta region would help in both testing of patients for COVID- 19 and also for research purposes.

Pondei, who was represented by the Director Health and Social Services, Princess Philomena Oputa, said that the equipment would impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region and address their health concerns as it relates to COVID-19.

