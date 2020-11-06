News

NDDC hands over COVID-19 testing equipment to teaching hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, machines and related medical items to three teaching hospitals and one College of Health in Rivers and Delta States for the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19. Handing over the medical equipment to representatives of the hospitals in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, said that the distribution of PCR machines across the Niger Delta region would help in both testing of patients for COVID- 19 and also for research purposes.

Pondei, who was represented by the Director Health and Social Services, Princess Philomena Oputa, said that the equipment would impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region and address their health concerns as it relates to COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov makes case for more women in politics

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, at the weekend called for incentives for subnational governmentsmainstreaming womeninitsdecisionmaking process, saying such would boost gender inclusion in record time.   Speaking at a virtual conference organised by Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ), Governor AbdulRazaq said such steps wouldmotivatemanygovernments to bring more women on board while political parties […]
News

Probing loans taken by FG could scare away investors – Amaechi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The ongoing investigations of loans taken by the Federal Government could send the wrong signal to the lenders, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi has said. Amaechi made the observation at an investigative hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements in Abuja. He said the investigation could cause […]
News

10.6m People In Need Of Aid In Northeast Increase By 50%

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

    …as UN seeks urgent support   The humanitarian community in Nigeria has called for urgent support for vulnerable people in the north-eastern part of the country, as the number of people in need of life-saving aid has risen steeply.   Over 10.6 million people – out of a total of 13 million, or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: