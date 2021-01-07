News

NDDC: Ibibio monarch seeks unity, development of N’Delta

The Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, The paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, is seeking the unity and development of the area. This is as the patriarch of the Ibibio kingdom worldwide, Oku Ibom Ibibio/President General of Ifim Ibom Ibibio called on the people of the Niger Delta region to be their brother’s keeper.

Nteyin Etuk stated this yesterday in a press statement made available to journalist in Uyo, the state capital, noted: “It is quite worrisome to observe the uncharitable display of dis- trust, wrangling and throwing of brickbats against the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari in the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, the Interim/ Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission. “We view the protests by the agitated youths and some groups in the region as ill-informed.

It is not healthy at all and clearly depicts an exhibition of bad faith, brazenly displayed against a fellow Niger Delta people from Akwa Ibom State.” The paramount ruler described the action of some people, who openly challenge President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Effiong Akwa as illogical, selfish and uncalled for, saying they failed to take into consideration the wisdom behind his appointment and the widespread demand for a forensic audit of NDDC.

He further explained: “As traditional fathers, we are concerned; hence our decision to rise to the occasion and advise our agitated youths and groups in the Niger Delta region to be mindful of our region’s corporate interests and welfare of the people by allowing the thread of brotherhood to permeate. “As an indigene of Niger Delta from Akwa Ibom, Okon Akwa is eminently qualified to be so appointed by the Presidency.

For the records, Akwa Ibom State is the leading oil producing state in Nigeria with 504,000 barrels of crude oil production daily, topping the chart with 31.4 per cent against eight per cent by other states in the Niger Delta region. The attitude to harbour some issues by some sections against others in the Niger Delta region should be jettisoned as it is capable of undermining and threatening the unity, security and development of our deprived region despite being the nation’s bastion of oil and gas wealth. “We make a passionate appeal to our royal colleagues across the states and our established platforms, such as the South-South Monarchs’ Forum and the Association of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) to counsel our youths and political leaders not to overheat the polity. “We also appeal to all stakeholders and politicians in the Niger Delta region to put the interest of the region above self and avoid being drawn into unnecessary wrangling that can cause uproar in the region, which we have painstakingly worked to ensure peace and stability.”

