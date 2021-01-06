Metro & Crime

NDDC: Ibibio Patriarch urges unity, development

….bemoans distrust, wrangling.

The patriarch of Ibibio people worldwide, Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of Ifim Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, has called on the people of the Niger Delta region to remain their brother’s keeper.
Nteyin Etuk, who is also the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs and the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium LGA of Akwa Ibom State, stated this in a press statement made available to journalist in Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday.
According to him: “It is quite worrisome to observe the uncharitable display of distrust, wrangling and throwing of brickbats against the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, in appointing an Interim Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the person of Barr. Effiong Okon Akwa.
“We view the protests by the agitated youths and some groups in the region as ill-informed. It is not healthy at all and clearly depicts as an exhibition of bad faith, brazenly displayed against a fellow Niger Deltan from Akwa Ibom State.”
The paramount ruler described the action some persons, who openly challenge the authority of President Buhari, to have appointed Barr. Effiong Okon Akwa not even minding the wisdom behind his appointment and the widespread demand for a realistic forensic audit of NDDC, as illogical, selfish and uncalled for.

