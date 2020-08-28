News

NDDC: IMC commends Buhari for approving funds of forensic audit

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the Commission from 2001 to 2019. The commission, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding following considerations that the National Assembly had not passed the NDDC 2020 budget.

The statement further said that the payment of the fees and stipends for the NDDC scholarship students had commenced as all formalities with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been regularised. Odili said: “We are grateful to Mr. President for matching his words with action and for approving the funding of the forensic exercise directly from the Presidency. We note that the President graciously approved this peculiar funding arrangement because he gave due consideration to the fact that the National Assembly has not passed the NDDC 2020 budget.

“With the funding challenge now settled, we are on course to accelerate the tempo of the forensic audit, which will cover the headquarters and the projects in the nine NDDC mandate states to ensure that the exercise is completed on time. “We also thank Mr. President and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the timely appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa, as the new NDDC Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA).”

