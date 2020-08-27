News

NDDC: IMC Commends Buhari for approving funds of Forensic Audit

*Says fees for Scholarship Students ready

The Interim Management Committee, (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the commission from 2001 to 2019.
The commission, in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding following considerations that the National Assembly had not passed the NDDC 2020 Budget.
The statement further said the payment of the fees and stipends of the NDDC scholarship students a road had commenced as all formalities with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been regularised.
Odili said: “We are grateful to Mr. President for matching his words with action and approving the funding of the forensic exercise directly from the Presidency.
“We note that the President graciously approved this peculiar funding arrangement because he gave due consideration to the fact that the National Assembly has not passed the NDDC 2020 budget.
“With the funding challenge now settled, we are on course to accelerate the tempo of the forensic audit, which will cover the headquarters and the projects in the nine NDDC mandate states, to ensure that the exercise is completed on time.”

