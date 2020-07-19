NDDC: IMC unknown to law –Afenifere

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin has condemned the allegations and counter allegations coming from the former Managing Director, Interim Management Committee (IMC) Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Joy Nunieh and the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, even as it said that the IMC is unknown to law.

Odumakin in an apparent reaction to the interview which Dr. Nunieh granted a national television station accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment and that she was relieved of her appointment because she refused to the biddings of Akpabio and that contrary to what he made President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation to believe, there is no forensic audit taking place there.

Also, Akpabio has threatened to sue the former MD for what he called “cornucopia of false, malicious and libellous statements of Nunieh”.

“The corruption under this administration is unprecedented with all the IMC unknown to the law,” Odumakin said in a telephone interview with Sunday Telegraph on Saturday afternoon.

“The people now know that this administration is not fighting any corruption. We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing like a fight against corruption.”

