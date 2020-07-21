NDDC MD ignores doctor’s advice, slumps during probe

A tense drama played out yesterday at the House of Representatives as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei, suddenly collapsed during the investigative hearing into allegations of corruption levelled against him and his colleagues on the interim board of the interventionist agency.

Pondei, who momentarily lost consciousness while fielding questions from the probe panel, caused a stir as his aides rushed to revive him and subsequently evacuated him from the hall.

Unknown to the public, Pondei was said to have been ill in the last two weeks and was advised by his doctors not to attend yesterday’s event, an advice he ignored. NDDC said its Acting MD collapsed because of ill health.

The clarification came on the heels of widespread speculations that the sudden collapse of Pondei while fielding questions from the probe panel was stage-managed and a ploy to escape further interrogation on the allegations of corruption rocking NDDC.

Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, Mr. Charles Odili, who gave the explanation hours after “the fainting drama” at the National Assembly, said Pondei had been ill for the past two weeks.

Odili, who did not disclose the nature of the ailment, said his condition deteriorated on Monday morning and was advised by his doctors against attending the public hearing.

“However, he ignored his doctors’ advice because of the realisation that his traducers will use his absence at the hearing to soil his name and reputation. He thought he could make it through the hearing and take care of his health later.

As it turned out, his doctors were right. Prof. Pondei is in a stable condition at a clinic in Abuja,” Odili said. Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who made appearance at the public hearing after the incident, said the collapsed MD may not appear before the committee again.

“There would be no need for the MD of NDDC to appear anymore since he has submitted a written response,” the speaker said.

Earlier, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had recused himself from participating in the investigation following accusations that he was an interested party.

The embattled Acting Managing Director had finished making his presentation in defence of allegations of misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and was responding to questions from members of the panel when he suddenly fainted and was rushed out of the National Assembly complex for medical attention.

New Telegraph reports that there was no social distancing at the Conference Room 034, venue of the investigation and the air conditioners were not working.

But following the development, the investigative committee decided to suspend proceedings temporarily. Before he collapsed, Pondei disclosed that a total sum of N81.5 billion was spent by the two IMCs between October 2019 and 31st May, 2020.

According to him, the expenditure were made in compliance with the 2019 Appropriation Act.

On how much was generated by the current IMC, Pondei disclosed that the sum of N72 billion was realised between February and June 2020, adding that only N1.32 billion was expended on COVID-19 palliatives and not N1.5 billion as alleged.

He also confirmed that out of the N2.5 billion approved for the IMC by Federal Government, N1.5 billion was approved for the NDDC management out of which the sum of N350 million was approved for forensic auditors, N536 million paid to Safe Life Campaign and lawmakers.

“We all know that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the National Assembly,” he said.

When probed further, Akpabio responded: “I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts at NDDC were given to National Assembly members.”

The minister was, however, not allowed to expatriate on his allegations as the chairman of the panel, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, stopped him from going forward. The minister revealed that all the contracting processes, both the technical and financial bidding processes, were conducted before the contracts were awarded to contractors.

The committee had alleged that the minister had usurped the powers of the past managing director, asking to what extent he had influenced or exercised such powers in the agency.

A member of the probe panel, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, while probing the allegations, had stated that the minister had done the jobs that ought to have been done by the interventionist agency Akpabio told the committee that before President Buhari came on board, NDDC had over 300 bank accounts, but it was the implementation of the TSA that stopped it.

He said before he resumed as minister, NDDC had no official vehicles. According to him, the agency had been renting official vehicles at the rate of N200,000 per day.

But when he came in, he stopped the practice and decided to buy official vehicles instead for NDDC.

