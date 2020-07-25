News Top Stories

NDDC: N’Delta stakeholders threaten to disrupt oil production in the region

•Set for massive protest against Akpabio, IMC

 

There are strong indications of an imminent showdown in the Niger Delta as stakeholders from the region are set to stage a massive protest against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the misappropriation of funds belonging to the agency as uncovered by the National Assembly.

 

The stakeholders, under the platform of Niger Delta Development Initiative (NDDI), also called on critical stakeholders and wellmeaning individuals in the region to rise up against the IMC set up by the presidency to oversee the affairs of the NDDC.

 

They said the massive protest will be to call for the immediate sack of Akpabio, outright dissolution of the IMC and demand for the reconstitution of the Board of the NDDC,  warning that should their demands not be met, it could lead to chaos and disruption of oil exploration across the region.

 

We note with anger the perceived corruption allegedly displayed or committed by Senator Akpabio and other members of the IMC which carted away billions of naira met for the development of the region in line with the core mandates of the NDDC.

 

This is the height of inhuman and wickedness,” they said. Representatives of the group, Comrade Famous Daunimegha, President  Prince Kakas Amgbare, spokesman, in a statement, also expressed displeasure at Senator Akpabio, the Acting Executive Director, Dr Cairo Ojugbo and others for running the affairs of the interventionist agency as a “one man show”.

 

The stakeholders urged them to have a rethink over their actions and understand that the establishment of NDDC was a product of negotiations of the arms struggle for the emancipation of the oil producing Niger Delta region.

 

The group expressed displeasure that Dr. Cairo Ojugbo, who is from Agbo in Delta State, which does not produce even a drop of oil, is dictating the actions, programmes and policies of the NDDC. “They did not only steal the future of the people, but also stole education and made countless Niger Deltans illiterate, they stole healthcare and killed countless children as well as money meant for generating employment and made millions jobless,” the statement noted.

 

 

