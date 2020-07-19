News Top Stories

NDDC: Niger Delta can’t accuse North for underdevelopment –Arewa Youths

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following the revelations at the ongoing investigation of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) youths from the North under the auspices of Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations yesterday, said that Niger Delta leaders can no longer deceive their people that the North was responsible for their woes.

 

Reacting to the National Assembly investigation and accusations and counter accusations by those in charge of the Commission, the youths said the leaders saddled with the NDDC are responsible for the underdevelopment in the region.

 

Their leader, Murtala Abubakar in an interview with Sunday Telegraph noted that the revelation is an economic sabotage against the people of the country, adding that it shows Nigeria leaders are responsible for the misfortune of the people.

 

He said: “The revelation coming out from the National Assembly investigation of the NDDC is not surprising to some of us but what surprises us was the impudent displayed by the perpetrators of these heinous economic sabotage.

 

“The thing that played out clearly from this unfortunate development is the fact that in Nigeria the people we thought are our own are the same people responsible for our misfortune.”

 

According to him: “The NNDC is an interventionist agency created to address certain fundamental challenges in the oil-rich region of Niger Delta and most of the critical officers of the agency are from the same Niger Delta and the personalities involved in the unfolding drama are senior citizens from the Niger Delta region.

 

“To us what this shows is the fact that the long held belief that our leaders are using us to manipulate us against each other, the conspiracy theory they so much promoted that” the North is responsible for the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta and vice Versa” can no longer hold water and be ignore let us as young people begin to critically interrogate things that happened around us with critical mind.

 

“We encourage the National Assembly to continue with the investigation and expose all those involved. We assure them of our supports on this particular case.”

