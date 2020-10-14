NDDC: Niger Delta leaders, stakeholders back EIMC, forensic audit

Niger Delta region prominent leaders and critical stakeholders yesterday threw their weight behind the Expanded Interim Management Committee (EIMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and declared support for the ongoing forensic audit of the Commission. The stakeholders, led by Chief Timi Kaiser Ogoriba, declared their position at the new NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a solidarity visit to the management of the Commission.

The delegation, which included Ms. Ankio Briggs and Alhaji Asari Dokubo, lauded the EIMC for taking some remarkable strides in the development of the region, saying the Committee should do more because the development of the region was still a far cry from what was envisaged by those who agitated for the establishment of the NDDC. Ogoriba said: “The ongoing forensic audit is necessary because the funds that have passed through the NDDC from inception till date, do not match the development on ground. Given this fact, anyone that is against the forensic audit has a problem and such a person is an enemy of the Niger Delta people.

“We want a situation where things will be done differently for better results.” Ogoriba, who noted that a lot of the funds that came into the NDDC were not properly managed, urged the Commission to also monitor the proper execution of its projects. “You need an independent project monitoring committee that will stick to rules and ensure compliance with set standards,” he said, and applauded the NDDC for completing its permanent headquarters building.

While responding, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, said that the IMC was poised to reposition and refocus the Commission as directed by President Muhamadu Buhari. He said: “The NDDC has existed for 20 years, doing things the same way and it has not been able to deliver on its core mandate of fast-tracking development in the Niger Delta region.

Like this: Like Loading...