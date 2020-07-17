News

NDDC: PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the corruption saga rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to also disband the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, noting that some officials of the committee have been fingered to engage in unbridled looting of funds meant for the development of the area.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the revelation of corruption, treasury looting, recklessness and manifest public unruliness of the NDDC management have become an embarrassment not only to the Buhari administration but also to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

The party noted that though President Buhari has ordered a ‘speedy and coordinated investigation’ of the activities of the NDDC management, such an important probe could not yield any credible result as long as Senator Akpabio and the IMC were still in charge in the commission.

It argued that the immediate suspension of the minister and members of the IMC is the only way to ensure that such individuals do not interfere with investigations or tamper with vital documents.

According to the PDP: “The suspension should be a prelude to unhindered investigation and prosecution of all those indicted in the wholesale fraud in the NDDC which has hindered the commission from delivering its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region under the current administration.

“Our party invites President Buhari to note that already, there are manifest efforts to frustrate investigations into the NDDC activities as witnessed in the attempt to abduct and silence the whistle blower, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, to prevent her from further exposing the alleged corrupt conduct of the embattled minister and the IMC.

“Nigerians are also aware of the condemnable conduct of the current acting Managing Director of the indicted IMC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, who walked out on the House of Representatives committee investigating the corruption in the NDDC, ostensibly to frustrate the speedy and coordinated audit of the activities of the IMC.”

