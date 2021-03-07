Sports

NDDC Peace Cup: CAF Member, Aaron Samuel backs tourney

The U-17 Peace Cup sponsored by the Effiong Akwaled Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, is gathering more momentum, with stakeholders increasingly throwing their weight behind the competition.

 

Joining the list is Medical Committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Peter Singabele (MNI), and former Super Eagles striker, Aaron Samuel.

 

According to Dr. Singabele, who spoke recently during an interview with a member of the Media and Publicity Committee of the competition, Patrick Ndubuisi, in Yenagoa, said the U-17 and other under age group tourney remains the best avenue to select and groom budding talents for the future.

 

“The competition is a beautiful development, and with NDDC getting involved that means the Niger Delta states, will certainly have an opportunity to showcase their talents mainly from the rural areas.

“My charge to the organisers is let’s get the rules straight, because in competitions of this nature the usual problem is that people want to cheat. Let’s get experts who are quite conversant with organising youth tournaments, like here in Bayelsa you don’t forget people like Coach Ada Gwegwe, let them be involved so that they can quickly screen and get the right materials in,” he said.

 

Ex-Super Eagles player, Aaron Samuel, who also lauded the NDDC Board for sponsoring the competition, expressed hope it would produce stars in the future, as he assured to lend his support. “I’m proud with what the NDDC is doing in the Niger Delta, and you know that is where am from.

 

And for me I will try my best to bring in scouts for Europe, hopefully they can identify some young good players. I mean, if that’s what I can do to support the competition, why not,” he said

