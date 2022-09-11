News

NDDC: Presidency may settle for Edo nominee as MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barring last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will forward the list of Governing Board nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Senate for confirmation as soon as it reconvenes on September 20.

But the battle for plum jobs took a dramatic turn in the last few days as the Presidency has reportedly dumped the recommendations put forward by Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in respect of the MD. A top Presidency official confided in our correspondent that “Edo looks good for the position of the NDDC’s managing director”.

This development followed a memo by the Federal Attorney General, Abubakar Malami and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that Delta State is expected to produce the Chairman of the NDDC, while Edo state will produce the Managing Director.

Also Ondo state will produce the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, or the Executive Director Project, while Imo State will produce the Executive Director, Projects or Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, one or the other.

But there appears to be tension in the oil bearing areas of Ondo State following Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations for the NDDC jobs. The Ugbo United Front (UUF) has vowed to drag the governor and the Senate to court over what it described as “Akeredolu’s ill-advised step”.

 

Another indigene of Ondo State, Andrew Omomehin who is also from the non-oil producing Mahin Kingdom like Edema, is reportedly pulling the strings in the Presidency to clinch the position of MD. All the same, a statement by the National President of UUF, Dr. Simon Ebijimi urged President Buhari to ignore Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations, saying those recommended were not from oil-producing areas.

“The so-called recommendation of Barrister Olugbenga Edema and Dr. (Mrs) Juliet Ilawole for MD and State Representative, respectively by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stands logic on its head because the duo does not hail from the oil-producing areas as enunciated in the NDDC Act.

 

“In all ramifications, the move by the governor is ill advised, whimsical and provocative to the extent that he has allowed himself to be misled to believe a proposed Act that remains  unsigned and even without the concurrence of the Senate is reliable enough to be used as a foundation for this blatant injustice against real and rightful oil producing Ugbo Kingdom of Ilaje Local Government Area.

“It must be known that both Edema and Ilawole are from Mahin Kingdom, and not Ugbo Kingdom where oil is produced.

There is nowhere in the Mahin Kingdom that produces oil and gas. Edema’s claim of his community, Ogogoro being oil producing, is an unpardonable lie.

We call on the Presidency as well as security agencies to dig deep and unravel the truth about this lie being told to secure an undeserving appointment. We are aware that the House of Representatives proposed Amendment of Section 12(1) of the NDDC Act through Hon. Victor Kolade Akinjo died a natural death “, the statement said in part.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

C/River a step ahead in non oil revenue and diversification of the economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prof Ben Ayade represented by Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, the State Commissioner for Finance says the present administration is committed to exploring every ingenuity to ensure that her resources are effectively harnessed to create revenue generating industries in all parts of the State. Governor Ayade stated this while declaring […]
News

Invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, Buhari urges Portuguese govt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the government and businessmen of Portugal to invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors. The President, who lauded the Portuguese government for the deployment of weapons and training of military personnel in ensuring peace in the African sub-region, said at a state dinner in National Palace Ajuda, Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. […]
News Top Stories

How ISWAP’s terrorist threat can be neutralised, by Generals Usman, Anyalemechi, Ejiofor

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Emmanuel Onani, and Mutiat Alli

• ‘Military component in counter-terrorism less than 40 per cent’ •’We don’t need mercenaries to fight terrorists’ Two former military Generals and an ex-DSS boss have given what they believe to be the panacea to the ISWAP’s terrorist threat and how it can be neutralised. The ex-security chiefs said this while analysing what they think […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica