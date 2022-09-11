NDDC: Presidency may settle for Edo nominee as MD

Barring last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will forward the list of Governing Board nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Senate for confirmation as soon as it reconvenes on September 20.

But the battle for plum jobs took a dramatic turn in the last few days as the Presidency has reportedly dumped the recommendations put forward by Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in respect of the MD. A top Presidency official confided in our correspondent that “Edo looks good for the position of the NDDC’s managing director”.

This development followed a memo by the Federal Attorney General, Abubakar Malami and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that Delta State is expected to produce the Chairman of the NDDC, while Edo state will produce the Managing Director.

Also Ondo state will produce the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, or the Executive Director Project, while Imo State will produce the Executive Director, Projects or Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, one or the other.

But there appears to be tension in the oil bearing areas of Ondo State following Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations for the NDDC jobs. The Ugbo United Front (UUF) has vowed to drag the governor and the Senate to court over what it described as “Akeredolu’s ill-advised step”.

Another indigene of Ondo State, Andrew Omomehin who is also from the non-oil producing Mahin Kingdom like Edema, is reportedly pulling the strings in the Presidency to clinch the position of MD. All the same, a statement by the National President of UUF, Dr. Simon Ebijimi urged President Buhari to ignore Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations, saying those recommended were not from oil-producing areas.

“The so-called recommendation of Barrister Olugbenga Edema and Dr. (Mrs) Juliet Ilawole for MD and State Representative, respectively by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stands logic on its head because the duo does not hail from the oil-producing areas as enunciated in the NDDC Act.

“In all ramifications, the move by the governor is ill advised, whimsical and provocative to the extent that he has allowed himself to be misled to believe a proposed Act that remains unsigned and even without the concurrence of the Senate is reliable enough to be used as a foundation for this blatant injustice against real and rightful oil producing Ugbo Kingdom of Ilaje Local Government Area.

“It must be known that both Edema and Ilawole are from Mahin Kingdom, and not Ugbo Kingdom where oil is produced.

There is nowhere in the Mahin Kingdom that produces oil and gas. Edema’s claim of his community, Ogogoro being oil producing, is an unpardonable lie.

We call on the Presidency as well as security agencies to dig deep and unravel the truth about this lie being told to secure an undeserving appointment. We are aware that the House of Representatives proposed Amendment of Section 12(1) of the NDDC Act through Hon. Victor Kolade Akinjo died a natural death “, the statement said in part.

