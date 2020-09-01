News

NDDC: Presidential Support Committee seeks elongation of IMC’s tenure

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), South-South Zone, has called for tenure elongation of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Coordinator of the committee, Dr. Alice Okpokpor, who made the call in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the Directors of PSC in the zone, noted that the extension of the Interim Management Committee’s tenure would enable it to achieve its mandate.

Okpokpor, who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for paying attention to the development of the Niger Delta region, praised the President for the directive to the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio to inaugurate the interim management committee. According to her, the Presidential Support Committee was confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.

It would be that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in February approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC. Meanwhile, Senator Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing the State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise. The Minister said: “The amount is about N318 million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and Co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle the forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.

“The nine governors met with the President in October 2019 and requested a forensic audit of the NDDC. Of course, as a result of the fact that we have not had value for the money spent in that commission since inception. “And so, the forensic audit will cover from 2001 to 2019 and we are going to have other forensic auditors joining the lead consultant. We are treating each of the states as a lot. “So, we are likely going to have a consortium of about nine other forensic auditors; one of which will be in the head office to handle programmes and financial audit, personnel and all others.”

