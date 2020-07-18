NDDC probe: Cops on legitimate duty to arrest ex-Ag. MD of NDDC –Police

•PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC

The Police Command in Rivers State yesterday said the policemen, who went to arrest Dr. Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were on legitimate duty. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the corruption saga rocking the NDDC.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who made the clarification in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the police operatives were from the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Monitoring Team, with support of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan. Recall that a media report had suggested that the presence of the policemen at the residence of Nunieh was not on the directive of the command. However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Governor Nyesome Wike on Thursday stopped the policemen from arresting Nunieh from her residence in the early hours of the day. Omoni said: “The Rivers police command wishes to clarify that officers who went to the residence of Nunieh were from the I-G Monitoring Team in Abuja on official assignment to the state.

“The officers, before proceeding to Nunieh’s residence, observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures. “On arrival, the officers reported to the police command headquarters with their investigation activities duly signed and approved by the commissioner.” He said mobile policemen that accompanied the team to effect the arrest of Nunieh, went there on official duty, contrary to some media reports. “The reference that police officers went to arrest Nunieh without the directive of the CP and IG is ridiculous and most unfortunate; hence should be disregarded. “Mukan is poised to deliver quality policing services and the command will continue to remain firm, focused and will not be distracted by any consideration,” he said.

In the same vein, the PDP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, noting that some officials of the committee have been fingered to have engaged in unbridled looting of funds meant for the development of the area. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the revelation of corruption, treasury looting, recklessness and manifest public unruliness of the NDDC management have become an embarrassment not only to the Buhari administration but also to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

The party noted that though President Buhari had ordered a “speedy and coordinated investigation” of the activities of the NDDC management, such an important probe could not yield any credible result as long as Akpabio and the IMC were still in charge in the commission. The PDP said: “The suspension should be a prelude to unhindered investigation and prosecution of all those indicted in the wholesale fraud in the NDDC, which has hindered the commission from delivering its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region under the current administration. “Our party invites President Buhari to note that already, there are manifest efforts to frustrate investigations into the NDDC activities as witnessed in the attempt to abduct and silence the whistleblower, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, to prevent her from further exposing the alleged corrupt conduct of the embattled minister and the IMC.”

