NDDC probe: Dissolve IMC now, Senate tells Buhari

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to dissolve the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for massive corruption and running foul of the law.

The apex legislative Chamber also suggested that the Commission should revert to the earlier practice, where the agency was reporting directly to the President rather than reporting to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The Senate made these recommendations while considering the report of its ad hoc Committee on “Investigation of the alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission”.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the investigative Panel, Senator Adetunmbi Olubunmi, told the the lawmakers that the Commission was operating without recourse to the law that set it up.

He also hinted the Chamber that the Commission had been carrying out its operations without following any budgetary pattern, saying that it spent any and every kobo that came its way.

Senator Akpan Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom), however, blamed the National Assembly for the total lack of transparency at the NDDC, saying that the situation was obvious indication that the apex Assembly neglected its oversight functions.

