NDDC probe: Reps fault CBN, AGF over N81.5bn extra-budgetary spending

The House of Representatives on Wednesday carpeted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation for allegedly approving the spending of N81.5 billion on audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between January and June 2020.

The lawmakers at an investigative hearing on the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC had discovered that a whopping N81.5 billion was expended on the audit of the agency by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

This is even as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission has failed to deliver on it’s mandate of serving as an interventionist agency about two decades after it was created by the government.

The House Committee on NDDC had grilled the CBN, Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) over the manner in which the huge funds were spent by the managers of the audit exercise.

Chairman of the House committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubmi Tunjj-Ojo said at the hearing that the investigation will lead to a total turn around in the fortune of the Niger Delta region.

He revealed that N21.5 billion was expended on community relations, N1.3 billion on condolences, N122.9 million on COVID-19, N486 million on imprest account, N490 million on legal services, N900 million on maintenance and other huge amounts making up the total sum.

The lawmaker further said that the CBN and the Accountant-General had confirmed that the N81.5 billion was expended on the audit of the agency and the audit was done against provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

