NDDC probe: Reps indict IMC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives committee on NDDC has indicted the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Apart from recommending that the EFCC investigate further, the committee also asked the IMC be made to refund the money used in travelling abroad to attend a graduation ceremony.
These were part of the recommendations contained in the report of the House committee on NDDC on the investigation into the alleged financial malfeasance in the Commission, submitted by the chairman, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at Thursday’s plenary.
Although, the recommendations of the committee were listed on Thursday’s order paper, the lawmakers stood down considerations of the report explaining that not all members had copies of the report.
The report will therefore be considered and adopted when the House reconvene in plenary after its annual recess in September.
The committee recommended that the alleged gross violations at the NDDC should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.
The committee also recommended that the total sum made to the acting managing director, the executive directors and others in the NDDC to attend overseas graduation be refunded and failure to do so immediately, the anti-graft agencies should commence investigation, prosecution and recovery.

