NDDC pushes for N10bn agric programme in 2020 budget

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has reintroduced the N10 billion rice farming programme supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) into its 2020 budget in order to boost agriculture and create employment for youths in the Niger Delta region. NDDC Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougbuh, who disclosed this after the inspection of the multi-million naira NDDC rice mills at Elele- Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, said that the facility, now under lease to the Elephant Group, had a production capacity of 24 tonnes per hour. Ojougbuh, who was accompanied on the inspection by the NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mr. Doodei Week, however, noted that the Commission had proposed to go into rice farming in the Niger Delta region in its 2019 budget.

He stated: “We have prepared farmers and they were ready. The CBN guaranteed N10 billion support for the project, but when the budget got to the National Assembly, the two Chairmen of the Committees on NDDC removed the N10 billion for the project from the budget.

“Due to that action, the wetlands of the Niger Delta region that would have been booming with rice farming have been lying fallow. This would have created employment for our women and youths, but the two chairmen of the National Assembly committees preferred the supply of plastic chairs and tables to schools that are non-existent to active and lucrative engagements of the people of the region.” Ojougboh, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the National Assembly not to distort the NDDC 2020 budget, so that agricultural programmes that would benefit the people were not truncated.

Like this: Like Loading...