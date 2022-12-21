NDDC: Senate disregards protests, confirms Onochie, 12 other Board members

The Senate, yesterday, disregarded petitions from constituents, protests from some Senators and went ahead to confirm the appointments of the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Lauretta Onochie as Chairman, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate also confirmed 12 other nominees as members of the Board of NDDC including the managing director, executive directors and members of the Commission. This was as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged the Executive arm of government to forward to the Senate and the House of Representatives the NDDC forensic audit report for thorough scrutiny. The apex legislative Chamber confirmed the appointments of 13 out of the 15 presidential nominees for the Board following the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

The Acting Chairman of the Committee, Senator Amos Bulus, had presented the report to the Senate, claiming that the committee was satisfied with the performance of the nominees during their screening last week. Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa State) and Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo State), drew the attention of the chamber to the petitions and protests against Lauretta Onochie and Charles Ogunmola. However, the efforts of the two lawmakers were totally ignored by the President of the Senate and other lawmakers, leading to the confirmation of the two nominees after the consideration and approval of the report.

Senator Dickson, who noted in his objection to Onochie and some other nominees alleged not to come from oil producing areas, cautioned that bad precedents should not be laid with such confirmation. He said: “In as much as we want the NDDC Board re-constituted for efficient and effective performance of the commission as far as development of Niger Delta Region is concerned, we should not allow violation of the extant laws of the Commission in any way. “Some of the nominees already screened and recommended for confirmation by the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, are not from oil producing areas which are clear violations of relevant provisions of the NDDC Act.

“Aside that, one of the nominees from Ondo State whose appointment was kicked against by the entire three Senators from the state, is also listed for confirmation.” The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who quickly interrupted him, told him to talk for himself and not for other senators or states. Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who made a similar observation and objection, expressed serious concern that the three Senators from Ondo State kicked against the South West nominee, Ogunmola, but unfortunately it was not mentioned in the report, lamenting that there was no justice in the whole process. However, the President of the Senate, in a similar manner, quietly ignored him by calling on the Majority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, to move for the Committee of the Whole where all the nominees except two who were absent from screening, were confirmed. The two nominees whose appointments were not confirmed due their failure to appear for screening were Dr Pius Odudu from Edo State and Engr. Anthony Okanne from Imo State. On the NDDC forensic, Lawan said: “I also want to ask the Executive Arm of Government to send us the result of the Forensic Audit report. Let us see what the forensic audit report contains because the Forensic Audit has taken a toll on the NDDC itself.”

