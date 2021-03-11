NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio

The pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for alleged lack of concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region.

Okon spoke on Thursday in Uyo, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Akpabio where he had charged South South governors to desist from issuing directives to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He described Akpabio’s warning to the South South governors as mischievous and disappointing.

He warned Akpabio to desist from his ill conceived antics of misinterpreting the clear statements made by the South South governors which was in the overall interest of people of the region.

His words: “I feel disappointed at Godswill Akpabio’s posturing that the governors of the South South were in no position to issue directives to president Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“His utterance, amongst others, paints an indelible picture of a minister whose actions and inactions portray a grim indication of an absence of concern for the well-being of the Niger-Delta region. To put the record straight, no South-South governor issued directives or an authoritative instruction to president Buhari. Their demand of 10 percent for host communities are legitimate and in order under democracy.”

