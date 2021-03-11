Metro & Crime

NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

The pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for alleged lack of concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region.
Okon spoke on Thursday in Uyo, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Akpabio where he had charged South South governors to desist from issuing directives to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He described Akpabio’s warning to the South South governors as mischievous and disappointing.
He warned Akpabio to desist from his ill conceived antics of misinterpreting the clear statements made by the South South governors which was in the overall interest of people of the region.
His words: “I feel disappointed at Godswill Akpabio’s posturing that the governors of the South South were in no position to issue directives to president Buhari on how to run the Niger Delta Development Commission.
“His utterance, amongst others, paints an indelible picture of a minister whose actions and inactions portray a grim indication of an absence of concern for the well-being of the Niger-Delta region. To put the record straight, no South-South governor issued directives or an authoritative instruction to president Buhari. Their demand of 10 percent for host communities are legitimate and in order under democracy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six fake soldiers held with stolen vehicles in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Police have arrested six men wearing Army uniforms at Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspects – Sunday Digbor, Chigozie Arinze, Kingsley Ndukuba, Nwokoye Chidera, Chinedu Akwali, and Chidera Anichukwu – were apprehended with two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ49AA and a black Mercedes 4matic Jeep without […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Another APC ward Chairman dies in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after the APC ward Chairman in Gboko West Council in Benue State, Tersoo Ahu was murdered by thugs, another ward chairman of the party in Okpokwu Local Government Area, Sunday Idoko, died Tuesday. New Telegraph learnt that while the Gboko Ward Chairman was killed during the party’s […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi APC hails Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

* PDP: ‘We hand over case to God’   The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State has described the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state as well deserved.   The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica