News

NDDC signs MOU for preliminary processes for railway network

Posted on April 28, 2023

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for preliminary railway network that will connect the nine states of the Niger Delta region. The NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede (PhD), revealed in a statement dated April 28, 2023 that the commission signed the MOU with a United States-based firm, Atlanta Global Resources Inc., AGRI to build a railway network that will connect the nine states of the Niger Delta region during a Public Private Partnerships, PPP, Summit, which held in Lagos on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, According to her, “this foundational process may have been misconstrued by some persons to mean that the NDDC has signed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, contract.

“We have been inundated with enquiries over what is ordinarily one of the preliminary steps necessary for the actualization of a partnership arrangement with the private sector. “All we signed at the PPP Summit was a basic MOU to commence the preliminary processes of feasibility and viability of the rail project.

It did not include any agreement on details.” Abosede added that it is only after the preliminary studies, that the finance appraisals will be done and then the civil engineering procurements and the locomotive hardware will be considered. “The NDDC is aware that a partnership agreement of a massive project such as a railway network involves many international and national financial protocols. It has many ramifications at the highest level of government. It is also not unaware of the Federal Government contract of 2021 for rail line construction, however the proposed network covered by the MOU is on a different alignment,” she said.

