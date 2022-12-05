NDDC takes campaign against cultism, drug abuse to Akwa Ibom

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has taken its campaign against drug abuse and cultism to students and other stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State.

The campaign, which was revived by the acting managing director of NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, was intended to sustain the peace in the region by sensitising youths, especially secondary school students on the dangers of cultism and drug abuse.

Speaking at the weekend in Uyo, Audu-Ohwavborua, said the two vices were destroying the future of the young generation, stating that the board decided to embark on the campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones. The one-day campaign which was tagged dangers of drug abuse and cultism stated that the problems associated with drug abuse are so enormous to quantify.

Represented by the director of youths and sports, Offiong Ephraim, Audu-Ohwavboua said youths must flee from the twin problems of cultism and drug abuse to enable them contribute to development.

“We decided to embark on this campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones and tell them why they should not indulge in drug abuse. “We all know that even in our society, people are not sure of their safety because cult activities are everywhere.

“After this seminar, if anyone approaches you to join cultism or indulge in drug abuse, you should be able to say ‘no’ because of the dangers that go with these vices.

“So many people have gone haywire even mad, because of drug abuse and cultism, it will not allow you to concentrate on your studies, because if you are a member of any cult group you may likely drop out of school.

Audu-Ohwavborua, who shared 100 educational materials including tabs and bags to students, urged them to become ambassadors and advocates of anti-cultism and drug abuse in their respective schools to help their colleagues shun such practices

