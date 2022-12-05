Metro & Crime

NDDC takes campaign against cultism, drug abuse to Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has taken its campaign against drug abuse and cultism to students and other stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State.

The campaign, which was revived by the acting managing director of NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, was intended to sustain the peace in the region by sensitising youths, especially secondary school students on the dangers of cultism and drug abuse.

Speaking at the weekend in Uyo, Audu-Ohwavborua, said the two vices were destroying the future of the young generation, stating that the board decided to embark on the campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones. The one-day campaign which was tagged dangers of drug abuse and cultism stated that the problems associated with drug abuse are so enormous to quantify.

Represented by the director of youths and sports, Offiong Ephraim, Audu-Ohwavboua  said youths must flee from the twin problems of cultism and drug abuse to enable them contribute to development.

“We decided to embark on this campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones and tell them why they should not indulge in drug abuse. “We all know that even in our society, people are not sure of their safety because cult activities are everywhere.

“After this seminar, if anyone approaches you to join cultism or indulge in drug abuse, you should be able to say ‘no’ because of the dangers that go with these vices.

“So many people have gone haywire even mad, because of drug abuse and cultism, it will not allow you to concentrate on your studies, because if you are a member of any cult group you may likely drop out of school.

Audu-Ohwavborua, who shared 100 educational materials including tabs and bags to students, urged them to become ambassadors and advocates of anti-cultism and drug abuse in their respective schools to help their colleagues shun such practices

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm. The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area. According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked […]
Metro & Crime

One dead as hoodlums attempt attacking Ibadan Police Station

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As prevalent in many parts of the country, armed thugs in the early hours of Sunday invaded Mokola Police Station in the Ibadan metropolis of Oyo State, trying to set it on fire.   In the process, youths in the area mobilised themselves and prevented the hoodlums from setting the station ablaze thereby resulting in the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Adeleke directs career heads to take over Osun LGAs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed the most senior career heads across all the Local Government Council Areas, the Area Office, LCDAs and ACDAs in the state to take charge of the affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect. The newly Inaugurated governor gave the directive in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica