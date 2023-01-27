News

NDDC To Make Structural Adjustments For Effective Delivery

Posted on

The Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed that it is set to make some needed adjustments to ensure that the commission is better positioned to deliver on its mandate.

This decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a four day board/management retreat for the new board, organised by NDDC at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa
Ibom State.

The board agreed that the NDDC will henceforth shift its focus to mainly infrastructure, education, health and agriculture with the aim of positively impacting on the standard of living of the people in the Niger Delta region.

The board also hinted that the commission will focus on security of lives and properties in order to protect the poor and weak in the region.

“That the NDDC should prioritize key sectors that would have
huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta, namely: infrastructure, education, health and agriculture.

“That the NDDC should pay particular attention to the security
of lives and property and the protection of the poor and weak
in the society,” the communiqué read in part.

While stating that the NDDC will also improve its youths and women empowerment programmes, the board agreed that the Commission will “consider implementing legacy projects that have the potential to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people.”

 

Our Reporters

