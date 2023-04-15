NDDC to partner with women for sustainable development of region

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has reinstated its commitment to ensure the full participation of women in the development of the region and training of the girl-child, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 5. This commitment was made known on Friday at the NDDC Headquarters by the Chairman, Board of NDDC, Lauretta Onochie, during a courtesy visit on her by the Coalition of Female Founders/Leaders of NGOs in the Niger Delta Region. She said, “I am a practical person, I like putting words to action, I’m not a fan of organising meetings, tete-a-tete, conferences. We can’t keep talking, because talk is cheap. It’s time for us to start ‘doing’ by looking into the lives of our people to be better than their current state”. Onochie further stated that the commission is ready to improve the lives of women willing to change their status. “I will make sure that women without skills in the region that are willing will be empowered with relevant skills for them to be economically resourceful,’’ she said.

She added that being uneducated is not a hindrance to success as vocational skills is a requisite to growth. The National President of Coalition of Female Founders/Leaders of NGOs in the Niger Delta Region, Stella Amesi said they seek partnership and collaboration with the commission to enhance socio-economic growth especially in the rural areas. Amesi added that women should be given equal opportunities to occupy and be involved in leadership and decision making positions in the region.