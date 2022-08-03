NDDC to reward winners of talent hunt with car, others

The Niger Delta development commission (NDDC) has lined up a brand new car, performance trip to Dubai, internship deals and other prizes for prospective winners of its newly inaugurated talent hunt. The logo and procedures to participate in the Niger Delta talent hunt aimed at discovering creative Niger Delta youths were unveiled in Port Harcourt yesterday by the interim administrator, NDDC, Efiong Akwa, and lead consultant, Harry Song. Harry Song, a popular songwriter, instrumentalist and producer, said the hunt was designed to discover talented Niger Delta youths in the areas of music, comedy and dance. He said: “The live auditions will take place in Benin, Edo state on August 6, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, on August 13 and in Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State on August 20 while the grand finale will take place in Port Harcourt on September 1st.
