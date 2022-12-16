Sports

NDDC U-17 Peace Cup: q/finals begin today

The ongoing 2nd edition of the NDDC U-17 Peace Football Championship in Delta State has entered the quarter final stage with eight teams battling to make their way into Sunday’s grand finale.

In the quarter final pairings, Group A winners Campus FC (Imo) will face runners-up of Group C, Delta Force (Delta) in the first quarter final match, and will be followed by winner of Group C, El-Godz FC (Abia) against Carabana FC (Akwa Ibom).

Group B winners, Donastars FC (Abia) will face Group D runner up, Dynamic SPMD (Akwa Ibom), as Group D winners, Future Dynamics (Bayelsa) trade tackles with Ine Stars (Edo) in the last quarter final fixture. A statement by the Head of the Grassroots Sports Federation, Comrade Ekpenyong, organisers of the tournament, all the quarter final matches will be played at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku on Friday.

The last group games played on Thursday at both centres, saw Diamond FC (Cross River) loosing one nil to Campus FC (Imo), New Evangel (Bayelsa) were held goalless by Carabana FC (Akwa Ibom), Delta Force (Delta) defeated Genesis FC (Rivers) two nil, Kifa FC of Ondo were humbled four nil by Delta United (Delta), Ine Stars (Edo) played one all with Progress FC (Rivers), same scoreline played out between Dynamics SPMD (Akwa Ibom) and Future Dynamics (Bayelsa), as well as between Safe Side FC (Cross River) and Ever Bright .

 

