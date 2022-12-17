Sports

NDDC U-17 PEACE TOURNEY: TWO ABIA TEAMS AIM FOR FINAL BERTH

Two youth teams from Abia State are aiming for tickets to sail through to Sunday’s grand finale of the ongoing 2nd NDDC U-17 Peace Football Championship in Delta State.

Campus FC of Imo State will take to the pitch by 8 O’clock this morning to tango Donastars FC of Abia at 8am. In the second semi final, El-Godz FC of Abia will clash with Ine Stars of Edo State at 9am. Both games will be decided at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku.

At the quarter final fixtures played at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku on Friday, El-Godz FC of Abia, booked their spot in the semi finals with a 3-1 victory on penalties, after playing a one all draw with hard fighting Carabana FC of Akwa Ibom state. In the other quarter final game, Donastars FC of Abia defeated another team from Akwa Ibom, Dynamic SPMD, 2-0.

The victory now see Abia following the footsteps of Delta State which had two of their teams – Delta United and Delta Force, featuring at the Semi finals, last year at the maiden edition hosted in Akwa Ibom, with Delta United finishing second after losing 1-0 to eventual champions, Kifa FC of Akwa Ibom.

 

In the first quarter final fixture, Campus FC of Imo State defeated Delta Force 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw at full time, while Ine Stars of Edo State booked the last spot after defeating resilient Bayelsa’s Future Dynamics FC by a lone goal.

 

