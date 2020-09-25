News

NDDC verifies, evaluates scholarship beneficiaries at UK varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has commenced the verification, monitoring and evaluation of beneficiaries of its Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship programme in the United Kingdom. This was as the Commission visited the Coventry University, United Kingdom for the verification exercise. Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Coventry University, held at the campus of institution, the NDDC Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Cairo Ojoughoh, assured the benefitying students that the Commission would pay all outstanding scholarship and claims once the verification exercise was concluded.

The NDDC team, which included an Assistant Director in Education, Health and Social Services, Mrs. Idara Akpabio and the Managing Director of Marg Education International Limited, the consultants to NDDC, Mr. Godson Ideozu, was said to have been given the comprehensive list of its scholars in Coventry University by the institution’s Sponsored Student Manager, Laura Munoz Delgado. Ojougboh said that the visit to the Coventry University became imperative to verify the number of scholars, examine their performance and check on their well-being, especially in the light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Executive Director, who further noted he was impressed by the way the university had treated the NDDC scholars and their swift response in providing a list of the Commission’s scholarship beneficiaries at the institution for the verification process, insisted that in order to track the students’ progress in the future, there should be a more comprehensive reporting structure. Ojuogboh, however, explained that the NDDC needed to verify the scholarship awards because of discrepancies in the number of students and the fact that some of those awarded the scholarships in 2019 did not leave Nigeria for studies in the UK.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous. Fielding questions from newsmen […]
News

Former Sokoto commissioner elected PDP chairman

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run its affairs. The election was held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, the state capital.   After the election, the 39-member executive committee led by Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, erstwhile commissioner for solid minerals in the state, was sworn-in. […]
News

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: