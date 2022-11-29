NDDC’s Agency Banking Training: A Major Boost To Beneficiaries

Agency banking is one of the fastest growing businesses in Nigeria. It involves agents or merchants, who act as human ATMs, offering financial services such as transfers, savings and payouts to the underbanked and unbanked that rarely visit bank branches.

With an estimated 218 million population in the country, the number of bank branches and cash centers including microfinance banks was approximately 7,600 according to a recent report of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

A recent study also divulged that an agent who drives volume can earn as high as N200,000 every month on commissions net of charges. It therefore means that, that Point of Sale (POS) kiosk you see in your neighborhood is some sort of a goldmine.

Indeed, this realisation must have informed the decision of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to recently embark on training of no fewer than 198 youths in agency banking, as part of its skills acquisition programmes in the Niger Delta region.

In collaboration with the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, NDDC has engaged youths not just to become self reliants, but to be employers of labour, thereby reducing unemployment rate in the region.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the NDDC/ESI Entrepreneurial Development Scheme, in Port Harcourt, the Commission’s Acting Managing Director, Mr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said the training was in line with the Federal Government’s plan to lift 100 million people out of poverty.

He said: “All of you graduating from this programme today are among the people President Muhammadu Buhari promised to lift out of poverty. NDDC has put in a lot into this programme. The only thing you owe us is to succeed and become employers. We thank Mr President and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, for their support in making this possible.”

Audu-Ohwavborua observed that skills acquisition and human capital development were some of the key areas the NDDC was paying special attention to in order to engage the youths and help to improve the lives of people in the Niger-delta region.

He noted that NDDC’s objective was to get the youths to acquire meaningful and self-sustaining skills that would improve their lives, support their families and communities and thus reduce criminality in the Niger Delta region.

Interestingly, some of the 198 graduands were full of praises to the interventionist agency for the initiative. They expressed gratitude to NDDC, saying that with the knowledge, skills and starter-packs received, their dream of being employers of labour has now become a reality.

When asked how the training has impacted his life, Enoch Godwin Erhrirhie, a 30-year -old native of Ethiope East in Delta State, responded, “The training has added economic value to my life. Now, I know the areas I will assit in my community while also making money. Thanks to the NDDC”

On how he intends to make use of the training, another trainee, Mrs. Akpotutari Ebiotu from Sagbama in Bayelsa State said, “I was very happy when the NDDC selected me to participate in the training in agency banking. As I talk to you, I understand the costs and benefits of e-banking, agency banking and a whole lot. As I set to start my business now, I will take necessary steps to avoid and minimize risks associated with doing business electronically.”

Speaking in a similar manner, Michael Ladipo from Gbokufa in Ondo State said he hopes to make use of the days he spent during the training, to develop his life. Ladipo assured that in the future, he will train other youths in his community on how to make money via agency banking.

Indeed, it can rightly be stated that the recent NDDC’s agency banking training is part of the commission’s poverty eradication through job creation initiative, which is one of the overall plans of stabilising the troubled Niger Delta region. The initiative is a right step in the right direction as it will help in boosting the capacity of, not just the numerous beneficiaries, but their communities and the region at large.

