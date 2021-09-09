NDDC’s Forensic Audit: ADF lauds Buhari, Akpabio’s efforts

Metro & Crime

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Delighted with the successful completion of the Forensic Audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and submission of the report to Mr President, the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has expressed immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for a job well done.

The renowned socio-political group, in a press statement endorsed by its Director General Rt. Hon. (Obongemem) Ekperikpe Ekpo, recalled the resistance that greeted the institution of the Forensic Audit, the conspiracies, the blackmail and the railings that were directed at the person of Senator Akpabio who was assigned the supervisory role of the exercise and salutes the courage of Mr  President for not succumbing to the evil onslaughts of those who were against the audit by remaining resolute in his support for Akpabio and the exercise.

According to the Director General: “The action of Mr President on the matter of the Forensic Audit and NDDC is an expression of his love for the people of Niger Delta and his wish to bring real development to the long-neglected region.

“It is on record that NDDC has received over N6 trillion between 2001 to August 2019 yet there is little or nothing to show for these humongous receipts rather the Commission is mired in debts of over N3 trillion that is driving the interventionist agency into near insolvency.”

Ekpo posited that Forensic Audit came right on time to cleanse the Augean Stable and set the Commission on the path of probity for the optimisation of development in the region.

He highlighted that ADF is aware of the widespread sleaze that was prevalent in the Agency stressing that only great leaders can take the bull by horn to bring about the kind of radical change the outcome of the Forensic Audit would foist.

The Group lamented that those who pillaged the Agency for almost two decades are the reason for the prostrate state of the region noting that ADF is waiting with bated breath to witness unprecedented turnaround of things for good in the region.

ADF specifically hailed Senator Godswill Akpabio, their grand leader, explaining that despite being in the center of the storm of the evil conspirators who were against the audit demonstrated uncommon altruistic candor that saw to the completion of the noble exercise.

“The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has shown faithfulness in little which is proof that he could be trusted in much. We thank him immensely for making us proud through this act of moral rectitude which is a sine qua non to government business,” the group highlighted.

