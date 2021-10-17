NDDC’s infighting, instability fuelling 14-year blackout in Ondo communities – Sen. Tofowomo

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has attributed the continued electricity outage in the five local government areas of the district to the instability of policies in the country and the cold war within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the Senator, electricity ought to have been restored to the communities that had been off the national power grid about 14 years ago if the power installation sub-station in Erinje, Okitipupa Local Government Area had not been abandoned.

Tofowomo stated this during the weekend while on a facility tour of the ongoing power installation sub-station being constructed by the NDDC in order to reconnect the communities to the national grid.

At 85 percent completion stage, the power sub-station which had been abandoned for years was resuscitated after the Senator cried out at the senate plenary over the development, a move which made the Senate ordered NDDC back to the project site for immediate completion.

With the power project back on track, Tofowomo, who expressed delight at its current 95 percent installation rate, stated that electricity would be restored to the affected communities within Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ese-Odo and Ilaje local governments within the next six months.

He said: “What has been responsible for the abandonment of this project is because we are not reliable as a country. It is very unfortunate, I’m a Nigerian too. And in NDDC, they have been fighting each other for a very long time.

“Even presently, they are still protesting. So, it is because the country is not stable, but let us pray to God that sanity should start coming in, so that we can have a better future for this country.”

