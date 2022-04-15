…NDE begins training of 100 unemployed youths, women

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Ebonyi State, yesterday commenced training of 100 unemployed youths and women across the 13 local government areas of the state. At least 39 beneficiaries of the training were given N100,000 each by the NDE to engage in agricultural business enterprises. The Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu, who was represented by the state Coordinator of the Directorate, Marcel Igboanude, stated this during the orientation of the beneficiaries of 2022 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme and Rural Employment Promotion Empowerment Schemes in the state. He noted that the 100 unemployed youths and women in the state would commence training in modern agricultural skills under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme of the organisation

