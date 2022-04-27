NDE disburses soft loan to 235 small scale businessmen

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday said it has, under its small scale enterprises department, disbursed N8, 060,000 to 235 small scale businesses spread across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. NDE Director-General, Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the organisation, Aham Osuchukwu, said the body has seven beneficiaries who are all graduates of tertiary institutions, and wrote feasibility studies reports on their various businesses deemed viable. According to him, “Each of them got a loan of N500, 000 only; this is to enable them set up their businesses, adding that the remaining 228 beneficiaries, who got N20, 000 were selected under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme to boost their existing microbusinesses as tomato, vegetable, plantain roasting mobile food, snacks, cobblers, fruit selling amongst others. He said one of the core mandates of the NDE is the implementation and design of programmes to combat mass unemployment and poverty reduction in the society.
Related Articles
Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m accrued revenue sum
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government. The state government had, through a suit by its counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the […]
Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers
…describe late monarch as peace loving The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. […]
Budget: FG spends N14.23trn on personnel in 5 years
…to gulp 27% of total appropriation for 2022 The Federal Government spent a total of N14.23 trillion on personnel costs between 2017 and 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data on the implementation of budgets in the last five years released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, […]
