NDE disburses soft loan to 235 small scale businessmen

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday said it has, under its small scale enterprises department, disbursed N8, 060,000 to 235 small scale businesses spread across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. NDE Director-General, Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the organisation, Aham Osuchukwu, said the body has seven beneficiaries who are all graduates of tertiary institutions, and wrote feasibility studies reports on their various businesses deemed viable. According to him, “Each of them got a loan of N500, 000 only; this is to enable them set up their businesses, adding that the remaining 228 beneficiaries, who got N20, 000 were selected under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme to boost their existing microbusinesses as tomato, vegetable, plantain roasting mobile food, snacks, cobblers, fruit selling amongst others. He said one of the core mandates of the NDE is the implementation and design of programmes to combat mass unemployment and poverty reduction in the society.

 

