NDE empowers 100 Ogun youths

No fewer than 100 youths in Ogun State have graduated from the training and empowerment schemes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). Some of the beneficiaries were also given startup loans, with others given tools to start their own businesses. The NDE Director General Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the doctorate also disbursed starter packs to the graduates of the School-on- Wheels Scheme, a community- based training scheme and also trained youths in Quick-Fix trades by the Vocational Skills Development Department of the Directorate in Ogun State. Abubakar, represented by the state Coordinator, Alao Ismail, said: “The only solution to poverty and the increasing crime rate amongst the youths is to engage them in income generating activities.”
