NDE empowers 100 youths in agricultural skills in A’Ibom

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off an intensive training programme and skill acquisition for some 100 youths in Akwa Ibom State on various aspects of agriculture practice. The training being facilitated under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the NDE, will equip the participants with skills and knowledge in modern agricultural practices. Addressing the participants at the training in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, the Director- General of NDE, Nadir Ladan Moh’d Argungu, said the training programme covers areas such as crop production and processing, livestock farming, among others. Argungu, who was represented by the NDE state Coordinator, Mr. Promise Ekah, however, disclosed that the participants would undergo onemonth theoretical class on modern techniques in agriculture and twomonth industrial attachment in reputable farms across the state.

