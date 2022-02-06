News

NDE empowers 1000 unemployed women, youths in Daura

No fewer than 1000 unemployed youths and women in Daura, Katsina State, have been empowered by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in various job driven skills.

The empowerment tools comprised sewing machines, computers, knitting machines and catering equipment.

The Directorate also re-launched its skill acquisition programmes and schemes in Katsina State, in a bid to ensure that more unemployed Nigerians in the state are accommodated in the ongoing job creation empowerment programme.

A statement signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja by NDE’s Deputy Director Press/ Public Relations, Mr Edmund Onwuliri, disclosed that the beneficiaries received their empowerment packs over the weekend.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would do everything possible to arrest the unemployment situation in the country, reiterated his confidence in NDE’s ability to proliferate the country with job creation driven skills.

Keyamo enjoined beneficiaries of government loans in the country to make good use of the opportunities and bail themselves out of unemployment.

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi commended the Director-General of the NDE for religiously aligning the programmes of the Directorate with the policies of the administration of President Buhari with a determined to stamp-out unemployment especially among youths and women groups.

Amaechi explained that the disbursed equipment would go a long way in job creation and poverty alleviation adding that the transportation sector in Nigeria today has created over two million jobs in 2021 alone.

On his part, the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, stated that the empowerment exercise is part of the desperate efforts and plans of the Federal Government to rescue Nigerians from the claws of the unemployment monster plaguing the nation.

 

