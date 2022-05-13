NDE empowers 130 women, girls in Ebonyi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off empowerment training programme for 130 women and girls in Ebonyi State to curb unemployment. Speaking at the event yesterday, Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, revealed plans for post-training empowerment for seventy per cent of the trainees through soft loans to enable them set up and manage micro- business enterprises in their chosen skills to become self-reliant. Mallam Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the State Director, Chief Marcel Igboanude, explained that NDE has so far trained and resettled over 500 women in enterprises creation activities such as event management, interior decoration, cosmetology, shoe and leather works, fondant cake making, tie and dye clothing’s production as well as spices productions. “Today marks the flag off of the training of another batch of 130 women in the skills of makeup, gele and event decoration skills, organic products, stone beads and perfumery, as well as dye clothing’s production in Ebonyi State by the NDE.
