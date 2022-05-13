News

NDE empowers 130 women, girls in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off empowerment training programme for 130 women and girls in Ebonyi State to curb unemployment. Speaking at the event yesterday, Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, revealed plans for post-training empowerment for seventy per cent of the trainees through soft loans to enable them set up and manage micro- business enterprises in their chosen skills to become self-reliant. Mallam Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the State Director, Chief Marcel Igboanude, explained that NDE has so far trained and resettled over 500 women in enterprises creation activities such as event management, interior decoration, cosmetology, shoe and leather works, fondant cake making, tie and dye clothing’s production as well as spices productions. “Today marks the flag off of the training of another batch of 130 women in the skills of makeup, gele and event decoration skills, organic products, stone beads and perfumery, as well as dye clothing’s production in Ebonyi State by the NDE.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidential Ambition: Osinbajo hosts Reps APC caucus to Iftar

Posted on Author Reporter

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has played host to the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. Like he met with the same caucus of the Senate on Tuesday, Osinbajo is expected lobby the lawmakers for support for […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

#EndSARS: Looters of govt property must be punished –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Minister of Transportation Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has implored law enforcement agencies, to ensure that hoodlums who hijacked the recent EndSARS protest in the country and looted government property, faced the wrath of the law.   Amaechi made the statement yesterday in Lagos, during an assessment tour of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, to ascertain […]
News

Street begging: Niger gives five-day ultimatum to Almajiris

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Niger State government yesterday issued a five-day notice to all Islamic schools in the state on its decision to ban street begging across the state.   A committee on this was approved by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, that aimed to enforce the ban on street begging which carried stiff penalties for defaulters.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica