NDE equips unemployed graduates with entrepreneurial skills in Ogun

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 50 unemployed graduates on vocational and entrepreneurial skills acquisition in Ogun State. The training, tagged “Start Your Own Business (SYOB) 2021,” is expected to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills that will empower them to establish and manage their own businesses effectively and Efficiently for profit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five-day programme, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the capacity building programme was packaged for unemployed graduates desiring to be self-employed by becoming young entrepreneurs. Fikpo, who was represented by the Ogun State Coordinator of NDE, Bakare Oladele Tajudeen said the programme would assist the participants to be proficient in starting their own businesses and become employers of labour.

His words: “The 50 participants would be divided into five syndicate groups so that at the end of the training, each group would develop and present a bankable business plan.” Also speaking, the Director of the Small Scale Enterprise Department of NDE is Mrs. Bintu Jalo, who said, “the Government wants to see the participants become employers of labour at the end of the Business training”.

